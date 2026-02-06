Gordon (recently traded) is likely to be waived by the Grizzlies, Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Grizzlies acquired Gordon and a 2032 second-round pick from the 76ers on Thursday. It appears the veteran wing will not stick around in Memphis, but he could garner interest from teams on the waiver wire or as a free agent if he clears waivers. Gordon last saw regular-season action Dec. 23 against the Nets, when he played 17 minutes off the bench while tallying 12 points, one steal and one block.