Grizzlies' Eric Gordon: Won't play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon (not with team) won't play Friday against the Trail Blazers.
Gordon, who was acquired by the 76ers via trade Thursday, is expected to be waived shortly. He may draw interest from contending teams in free agency if that comes to fruition.
