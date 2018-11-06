Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Another double-digit scoring total in loss

Temple registered 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes in the Grizzlies' 117-101 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Temple continues to drain his buckets at a career-best clip, with Monday's 60.0 percent performance pushing his season success rate to 48.2 percent, including 43.9 percent from three-point range. The veteran is also offering his trademark solid defense, further securing his role in the starting five for the time being. What's more, Temple is hauling in a career-high 3.6 rebounds as well, giving him some unexpected fantasy utility in the early portion of the season.