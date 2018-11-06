Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Another double-digit scoring total in loss
Temple registered 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes in the Grizzlies' 117-101 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Temple continues to drain his buckets at a career-best clip, with Monday's 60.0 percent performance pushing his season success rate to 48.2 percent, including 43.9 percent from three-point range. The veteran is also offering his trademark solid defense, further securing his role in the starting five for the time being. What's more, Temple is hauling in a career-high 3.6 rebounds as well, giving him some unexpected fantasy utility in the early portion of the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Generates team-high scoring total in win•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Puts up 15 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Plays through groin issue in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Probable Wednesday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.