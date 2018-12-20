Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Another solid offensive night

Temple poured in 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added one rebound, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-92 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

While the final line was scoring-dependent, it was another solid night overall for Temple, who continues to put together the best offensive campaign of his long career. The nine-year veteran has scored in double digits in three of his past four games, and he's shot 50 percent or better in four of his last six contests overall. Temple has seen a slight decline in his rebounds and assists during December, but he's remained a strong source of steals and current sports the second-highest figure of his career in that category (1.1).