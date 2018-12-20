Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Another solid offensive night
Temple poured in 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added one rebound, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-92 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
While the final line was scoring-dependent, it was another solid night overall for Temple, who continues to put together the best offensive campaign of his long career. The nine-year veteran has scored in double digits in three of his past four games, and he's shot 50 percent or better in four of his last six contests overall. Temple has seen a slight decline in his rebounds and assists during December, but he's remained a strong source of steals and current sports the second-highest figure of his career in that category (1.1).
More News
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Continues contributing in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 15 points in narrow loss•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Quiet in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Available to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Probable vs. Nuggets•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Plays 33 minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...