Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Available to play Monday
Temple (heel) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Temple will be available for Monday's tilt with the Nuggets, making it very likely that he'll play. Through 25 games this year, he has averaged 10.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31 minutes.
