Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Cleared to play Monday
Temple (groin) is available to play Monday against the Rockets.
As expected, Temple will play after tweaking his groin during Saturday's game against the Celtics. He's averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season and figures to immediately slot back into the starting five Monday.
