Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Cleared to play

Temple (heel) will play Friday against the Kings, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Temple has been dealing with right heel soreness, but it's nothing that will prevent him from taking the court Friday. Over the past two games, he's averaging 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 37.5 minutes.

