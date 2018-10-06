Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Coming off bench Friday
Temple will come off the bench Friday against the Hawks, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Temple started during the opener, but the Grizzlies will get a look at Dillon Brooks at shooting guard Friday. The position appears to be somewhat of a competition to begin the season.
