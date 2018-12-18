Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Continues contributing in defeat
Temple totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in the Grizzlies' 110-93 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
The veteran continues to stick in the starting five and provide solid supplemental production on the offensive end. Temple is typically less involved as a shooter than he was Monday, when he put up his third-highest number of shot attempts for the season. He continues to sport his best shooting percentage (44.1) since his nine-game rookie stint with the Rockets back in the 2009-10 season, while his 10.4 points per game qualify as a career-high figure.
