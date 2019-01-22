Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Dealing with minor heel issue
Temple is probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to right heel soreness.
It's unknown when Temple's injury cropped up, but it doesn't appear overly serious as Memphis expects him to play through the issue. Expect an update on Temple's status closer to tip.
