Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Doubtful Sunday
Temple (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Knicks.
Temple, as a result of a sprained left shoulder, has been sidelined over the past four games. It doesn't appear he'll make his return Sunday and, if that's the case, his next chance to play would arrive Tuesday against Minnesota.
