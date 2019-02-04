Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Doubtful vs. Minnesota
Temple (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Temple is on course to miss his sixth consecutive game, though the Grizzlies will wait to see how his sprained left shoulder feels at shootaround before making a final call.
