Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Expected to be available for opener
Temple (ankle) is expected to be available for Wednesday's season opener against Indiana, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Temple had been nursing a minor ankle issue, but he went through a full practice Monday and should be good to go Wednesday night. It's unclear at this point if Temple will be in the starting five.
