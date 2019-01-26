Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Expected to miss one-to-two weeks

Temple suffered a mild strain in his left shoulder and is expected to miss between one-and-two weeks, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The Grizzlies provided an official timeline for Temple, who had already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers. Look for Jevon Carter to get a boost in run during Temple's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories