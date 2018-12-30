Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Expected to play Monday
Temple is listed as probable for Monday's game against Houston.
Temple was on the court for 28 minutes in Saturday's contest against Boston, but he evidently picked up a groin injury. Expect him to be cleard to play, although a final decision won't come until closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 17 points in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Another solid offensive night•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Continues contributing in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 15 points in narrow loss•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Quiet in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...