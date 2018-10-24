Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Game-time call Wednesday

Temple (groin) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Temple was previously listed as probable, so this news sounds less optimistic. Temple has played over 30 minutes in each of the Grizzlies' past two games and, if he plays, could be in store for the same Wednesday, as Chandler Parsons (knee) and Dillon Brooks (foot) are sidelined.