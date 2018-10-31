Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Generates team-high scoring total in win

Temple contributed 20 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes in the Grizzlies' 107-95 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Temple's scoring total was a team-high figure and qualified as the second-most points he's put up over his first six games. The 32-year-old has long been lauded for his defensive attributes, but he's turned it on offensively for the surprising Grizzlies. Factoring in Tuesday's outing, Temple is averaging a career-high 14.3 points on 44.8 percent shooting, equaling the best figure of his career. Moreover, he's been especially lethal from distance, as evidenced by a 51.6 percent success rate from behind the arc. Whether this level of contributions persist remains to be seen, but Temple is undeniably providing considerably more fantasy value than originally thought coming into the season.