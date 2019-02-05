Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Officially out Tuesday
Temple (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
As expected, a sprained left shoulder will keep Temple sidelined for a sixth straight game. In his place, look for Justin Holiday to continue to benefit from increased run. Temple's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Doubtful vs. Minnesota•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Won't play Sunday vs. Knicks•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Set for 1-to-2-week absence•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...