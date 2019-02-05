Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Officially out Tuesday

Temple (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

As expected, a sprained left shoulder will keep Temple sidelined for a sixth straight game. In his place, look for Justin Holiday to continue to benefit from increased run. Temple's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Thunder.

