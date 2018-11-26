Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Plays 33 minutes in Sunday's loss

Temple totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Knicks.

Temple ended up fouling out, which took him off the court during the final minute and a half. Temple has now failed to reach double figures in scoring in three straight showings, as his struggles during the month of November continue. Temple hasn't hoisted double-digit shot attempts once over the last eight games, this after taking at least 10 shots in six of 11 tilts to start the season.