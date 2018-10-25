Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Plays through groin issue in loss
Temple (groin) offered just three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Grizzlies' 97-92 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Temple certainly may have been at less than 100 percent Wednesday, as evidenced by the fact his status had actually been downgraded to game-time decision during the day and by his generally poor results upon eventually taking the floor. The nine-year veteran does appear to have a hold on the starting two-guard job at present, but following an eye-popping 90.9 percent shooting night against the Hawks last Friday, he's drained just three of 15 attempts over the subsequent pair of contests. Temple's defense continues to be one of the most redeeming qualities of his game, although he is capable of occasionally popping off for a double-digit scoring tally due to his ability to get hot from distance.
