Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Probable for Friday
Temple is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks with right heel soreness.
This is the second straight game that Temple has been listed as probable with right heel soreness. He ended up playing 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Charlotte, and he should be a full go once again come Friday.
