Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Probable vs. Nuggets
Temple is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to left heel soreness.
It looks like Temple's spot on the injury report is just precautionary, as the swingman hasn't missed a single game this season for Memphis. Expect Temple to be a full go in the starting lineup Monday.
