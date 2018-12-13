Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Quiet in Wednesday's win

Temple totaled four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 92-83 win over the Trail Blazers.

Temple held his own defensively against a tough opposing backcourt but has almost nothing to show for it in the box score. That's becoming par for the course for the 32-year-old veteran despite earning ample minutes, as he has scored in single digits in five straight games despite earning 30-plus minutes in three of them. Temple isn't a poor option in deep leagues, but he doesn't offer enough production to be a viable option in standard leagues.