Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Friday vs. Houston

Temple (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Rockets.

Temple is slated to miss a second straight game because of the ankle injury, though its listing as soreness provides optimism that he won't miss much more time. The Grizzlies kick off the regular season Wednesday against the Pacers, so Temple will likely look to increase his activity in the coming week with the hope of being ready for that contest. Temple should have a regular role in the wing rotation and could even be a candidate for a starting role, though this latest injury certainly hasn't helped his case.