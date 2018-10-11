Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Friday vs. Houston
Temple (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Rockets.
Temple is slated to miss a second straight game because of the ankle injury, though its listing as soreness provides optimism that he won't miss much more time. The Grizzlies kick off the regular season Wednesday against the Pacers, so Temple will likely look to increase his activity in the coming week with the hope of being ready for that contest. Temple should have a regular role in the wing rotation and could even be a candidate for a starting role, though this latest injury certainly hasn't helped his case.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Starting at shooting guard•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Headed to Memphis•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Accepts player option for next season•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...