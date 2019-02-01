Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Friday
Temple (shoulder) is out Friday against the Hornets.
As expected, due to a sprained left shoulder, Temple will miss his fourth straight contest. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Knicks.
