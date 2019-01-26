Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Saturday

Temple (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's tilt with the Pacers.

Temple injured his shoulder during Friday's tilt with the Kings, playing just 12 minutes and recording two minutes before leaving. He remains without a timeline for return, but may simply be getting the night off as to limit the chance of further setback and can be considered a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with the Nuggets. In any case, owners can expect Jevon Carter to get a bump in minutes for however long Temple remains out.