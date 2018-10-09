Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Wednesday
Temple is dealing with a sore left ankle and has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic.
This is the first we're hearing of Temple's injury, but the fact that it's listed as simply soreness likely means it shouldn't keep him sidelined for long. The Grizzlies close out the preseason schedule Friday against the Rockets and Temple can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest as well.
