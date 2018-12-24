Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 14 points in win
Temple totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 107-99 win over the Lakers.
Temple remains a consistent presence in Memphis's starting lineup, appearing mainly at the two spot, although he's a regular presence at the wing as well. He's averaging double-digit point totals for the first time in his nine-year career and is easily besting his career usage averages with 31.9 minutes per game in Memphis.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 17 points in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Another solid offensive night•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Continues contributing in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 15 points in narrow loss•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Quiet in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Available to play Monday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...