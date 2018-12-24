Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 14 points in win

Temple totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 107-99 win over the Lakers.

Temple remains a consistent presence in Memphis's starting lineup, appearing mainly at the two spot, although he's a regular presence at the wing as well. He's averaging double-digit point totals for the first time in his nine-year career and is easily besting his career usage averages with 31.9 minutes per game in Memphis.