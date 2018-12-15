Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 15 points in narrow loss
Temple totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Heat.
Temple busted out for 15 points Friday, his highest points total in almost two weeks. Kyle Anderson (ankle) left the game late which likely afforded Temple with some additional playing time. Despite this effort, Temple is still only a deep league option at this stage.
