Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Scores 17 points in Friday's loss
Temple produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.
Temple has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games (and four of the last five). Moreover, he has supplied eight steals and six blocks during this same five-game stretch. While Temple can't be expected to finish with almost twice as many points as field-goal attempts on most nights, he is posting career-high averages in scoring (10.6), rebounding (3.0), and made threes (1.6) while sinking a career-best 45.2 percent of his shot attempts.
