Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Set for 1-to-2-week absence
Temple was diagnosed Saturday with a mild left shoulder strain and is expected be sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Temple had already been ruled out in advance of Saturday's game against the Pacers due to the injury and now looks on tap to miss at least three more contests beyond that. Jevon Carter should be one of the top beneficiaries while Temple is sidelined, though it's unclear if he'll enter the starting five in the veteran's stead.
