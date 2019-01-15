Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Solid showing in loss
Temple registered 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes Monday against the Rockets.
Temple has been scuffling of late, averaging just 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over his previous five contests, but he managed to get back on track in a 112-94 loss in Houston. He was especially impressive from beyond the arc where he scored 12 of his 14 points, knocking down 66.7 percent of his attempts. The 32-year-old guard will aim to build off this performance heading into Wednesday's matchup with Milwaukee.
