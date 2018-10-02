Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Starting at shooting guard
Temple will start at shooting guard during Tuesday's preseason game against Houston.
Shooting guard and small forward may be up for grabs in Memphis, but Temple will get the first crack at the former. As a member of the Kings last season, he averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.8 minutes.
