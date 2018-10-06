Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Starting Saturday
Temple is starting Saturday against the Pacers.
Temple came off the bench during Friday's game, but will draw the start Saturday. In 30 preseason minutes, Temple has posted 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
