Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Starting season opener
Temple will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers.
Temple dealt with an ankle issue during the preseason, but has since been cleared for a return and should be a full go Wednesday. He'll get the first opportunity to work with the starting five, which beating out other options like Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden. Temple averaged 24.8 minutes per game last season, but could see a slight increase in that number considering his designation as a starter.
