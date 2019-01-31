Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to play Friday
Temple is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Temple's streak of absences will most likely extend to four games Friday, but the fact that he's being listed as doubtful on the injury report rather than being ruled out a day in advance suggests he's closing in on a return. Once Temple is back in the fold, he should reclaim a starting gig at shooting guard, resulting in fewer minutes to go around for the likes of Justin Holiday and Jevon Carter.
