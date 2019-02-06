Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to return Thursday
Temple (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
It sounds like Temple is set to miss a seventh straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained left shoulder, though the Grizzlies will wait and see how he feels following Thursday's shootaround before officially determining his availability.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Doubtful vs. Minnesota•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Won't play Sunday vs. Knicks•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...