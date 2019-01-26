Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Will not return Friday
Temple will not return to Friday's game against the Kings due to left shoulder soreness.
Temple was listed as probable headed into the contest with a heel injury, but ended up injuring his shoulder early in the contest. While the severity of the issue is unknown, he will not return Friday. Hes status for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers appears uncertain at the moment.
