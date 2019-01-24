Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Will play Wednesday
Temple (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Temple came into the game probable, so him playing is no surprise. He will draw the start, and should see his usual role for the Grizzlies.
