Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Will play Wednesday
Temple (groin) will play Wednesday against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Temple was downgraded from probable to a game-time decision, however he will go ahead and play Wednesday. He's started the last two games for the Grizzlies and seen over 30 minutes in both of those contests.
