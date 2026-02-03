The Jazz are trading Niang (foot) to the Grizzlies as part of the deal centered around Jaren Jackson on Tuesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Niang continues to recover from offseason foot surgery, which prevented him from making his season debut with Utah. The forward remains without a clear timeline for a return, so it's difficult to envision how Niang's presence might affect the Memphis rotation until he finally takes the floor in 2025-26.