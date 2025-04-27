Jackson did not play in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Thunder.

Jackson was ruled out for Game 1 due to personal reasons, but he was available off the bench for the final three games of the series. The 2023 second-rounder missed the first three months of the season while recovering from a procedure to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Jackson saw some action in the G League but spent most of the regular season with Memphis, and across 29 games (three starts) he averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 15.8 minutes per game, all of which were lower than his numbers in his rookie season.