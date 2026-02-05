Jackson finished Wednesday's 129-125 win over the Kings with 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes.

Jackson chipped in across the board, turning in another encouraging performance. He has now scored double digits in six of the past seven games, taking advantage of the fact that it appears as though Memphis is ready to tear it down. During that seven-game period, Jackson has averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per game.