Jackson and the Grizzlies agreed to a four-year contract Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The 45th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson was previously on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies. He's had some really good moments in recent weeks, and he put together his best performance of the season on Thursday versus Chicago with 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. He'll likely see a significant role for the remainder of the season.