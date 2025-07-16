Jackson (illness) finished with 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Jackson missed Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an illness but returned Tuesday with a well-rounded performance, though he struggled from beyond the arc. Last season, Jackson appeared in 29 regular-season games (three starts) for the Grizzlies, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.8 minutes per contest.