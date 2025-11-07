site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
The Grizzlies assigned Jackson to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.
The Grizzlies intend to recall Jackson following the Hustle's practice session. That said, the forward remains in play to rejoin the parent team prior to Friday's tilt against Dallas.
