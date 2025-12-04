site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Memphis assigned Jackson to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
With an average of 6.8 minutes across eight NBA appearances, Jackson remains an afterthought in fantasy formats.
