The Grizzlies assigned Jackson (foot) to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.
Jackson will join the Hustle for their practice on Tuesday in what is the next step in his rehab. He'll be recalled after the practice and appears to be on track to return at some point in January for the Grizzlies.
