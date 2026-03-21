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Jackson (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Jackson is available to return for the second leg of Memphis' back-to-back set after sitting out Friday's loss to Boston due to left knee soreness. His return likely shifts Taylor Hendricks back to a reserve role, though the Grizzlies may still look to monitor Jackson's workload given the quick turnaround and his recent history with lower-body ailments.

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