Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Back to G League
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Memphis assigned Jackson to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
This is likely going to be a quick stint for Jackson. The forward does have plenty of offensive upside, but he hasn't been utilized much for the Grizzlies thus far.
